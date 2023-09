On the Crimea bridge, the russian occupiers installed a new span to replace the one damaged by the attack of naval drones on July 17. This is evidenced by satellite photos from Planet Labs, published by Radio Svoboda.

In the photo from September 3, the span is still missing, and from September 5 - it has already been installed.

It is noted that barges were previously installed south of the bridge, which are expected to form the basis for a barricade to "prevent similar attacks in the future."

It will be recalled that, according to British intelligence, the aggressor state, the russian federation, uses smoke generators, underwater barriers and air defense systems to protect the Crimea bridge.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence said that the russians were sinking ferries to protect the Kerch (Crimea) bridge.

On August 12, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in the Kerch district, explosions were reported, smoke billowed over the Kerch bridge. The Air Force talked about the use of smoke as camouflage.