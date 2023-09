The United States already this year is relocating F-35 As fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons to Britain. It is reported by The Telegraph.

According to the publication, two F-35 As squadrons have been deployed and will soon arrive at the U.S. rented RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk. The stealth jets, distinguished by stealth due to radio-absorbing materials, are designed for tactical nuclear bombing and are able to perform air-to-air missions and collect intelligence.

“The documents revealed that the US Congress received an air force budgetary request for $50 million (£39.6 million) to build a “surety dormitory” at the American airbase. The term “surety” is used in US military parlance to refer to nuclear weapons,” the publication reports.

A military source told The Telegraph that F-35 As are newer and more powerful aircraft with a longer range and stealth, which is crucial if used to drop nuclear bombs accurately. Experts called the potential return of U.S. nuclear weapons to the UK evidence that the West entered a new "Cold War," the media notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, russian dictator vladimir putin, accused of war crimes, suggested that the aggressor country russia could strike at third countries if F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine were based on their territory.

On October 6, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the International Community and member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) should provide for the preventive use of nuclear weapons in case of russia's risk of using this type of weapons.

On May 24, the Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that russia would not strike with nuclear weapons if the Armed Forces entered Crimea.