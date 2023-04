Russia Will Not Launch Nuclear Strike In Event Of AFU’s Entry Into Crimea - Budanov

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, is sure that Russia will not launch a nuclear attack in the event of the entry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Crimea.

He said this in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"No, it will not (use a nuclear strike)," Budanov said.

According to him, the war will not end without the return of Crimea.

"No one will finish it, no matter how much they want to," added the head of the Defense Intelligence.

He emphasized that if Crimea is taken last, it is the end of the war, and if Crimea is taken first and Donbas is not, then it is not yet the end of the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied Crimea is inevitable not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world.

Residents of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation have lost interest in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which is evidenced by a significant decrease in demand for recreation on the peninsula.

Representatives of the occupying authorities of the temporarily occupied Crimea are actively evacuating their families and selling off real estate on the peninsula.

Allies will not refuse to support Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation, despite the Kremlin's threat to use nuclear weapons.