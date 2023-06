Russia May Attack Third-Country Airfields If Ukrainian F-16 Are Based On Them - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused of war crimes has suggested that the aggressor country Russia could strike at third countries if F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine were based on their territory.

Putin made the corresponding statement on Friday, June 16, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

According to him, Russia intends to consider the possibilities of defeating combat aircraft transferred to Ukraine if they are based on airfields of other countries.

The dictator stressed that it concerns only those aircraft that will be directly used against the Russian occupation army.

"If they are located at air bases abroad of Ukraine, and will be used in hostilities, we will have to see how to hit and where to hit those means used in hostilities against us," Putin said.

He added that this allegedly poses a serious danger to the further involvement of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) in the conflict.

Recall that earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country Sergey Lavrov accused the United States and Western countries of allegedly escalating tensions due to the decision to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

According to him, the fear is caused by the fact that F-16 are capable of carrying ammunition equipped with nuclear charges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the White House commented on Lavrov's words, saying that Russia needs to leave the territory of Ukraine if it is so concerned about Ukrainian military potential in Moscow.

We also reported that on June 5, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that a group of Ukrainian pilots went to the UK to train on F-16 fighters.

And last Thursday, June 15, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the Ukrainian military began exercises on the F-16.