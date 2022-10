The international community and members of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) should review the order and provide for the preventive use of nuclear weapons in case of Russia's risk of using this type of weapons. Zelenskyy said this during a video interview with the Lowy Institute in Australia on Thursday, October 6.

"What should NATO do? Exclude the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons. But, importantly, I once again appeal to the international community, as it was before February 24: preventive strikes, so that they know what will happen to them, if they use them, and not the other way around, to wait for Russia's nuclear strikes, to then say: "Ah, that’s what you do? Well, get it from us!" Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also stressed that the head of Russia, Vladimir Putin, loves his own life very much, so he is very afraid for his existence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 6, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the nuclear potential of the Russian Federation ended in 1997, so Ukraine's partners do not need to be afraid of Russian nuclear weapons.

On September 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again threatened the world with the use of nuclear weapons.

On September 22, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev announced Russia's readiness to use nuclear and hypersonic weapons.