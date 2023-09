Someone will be on fire in the near future - Danilov about Ukrainian long-range weapons

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, said that the enemy has been experiencing Ukrainian long-range weapons from time to time, and in the near future, the Russians "will be on fire."

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

To the journalist's question, when the enemy will feel Ukrainian long-range weapons, Danilov noted that it already feels it.

"They already feel it from time to time. Keep in mind that we are not at war with ordinary citizens of the russian federation. As for our weapons, they are used purely on military facilities in accordance with all normative and legal international rules," he said.

The Secretary of the NSDC stressed that Ukrainian troops do not attack kindergartens, hospitals or other objects where there are civilians.

He emphasized that this is the fundamental difference between Ukraine and the aggressor state of russia.

It will be recalled that earlier Danilov reported on the successful testing and effective application of the development within the framework of the President's missile program, and also showed a video.

Danilov said that the first decree of the President regarding the missile program was as early as March 1, 2020. And the corresponding decision of the National Security and Defense Council was prepared in January-February of the same year.

"This is a very complex process, it is a very complex technique. In order for it to be modern, for it to provide a distance of thousands of kilometers, it is the work of large teams, powerful work," Danilov added.

He noted that today it can be said that Ukraine has a result.

"Believe that in the near future someone will be on fire. And there will be a fire in the literal sense of the word," concluded the Secretary of the NSDC.

According to him, the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine is underway, and the range of 700 kilometers, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about, is not the extreme limitations of this product.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that there is an approved missile program in Ukraine, according to which the state plans to produce missiles with a range of more than 1,000 km.

In April, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council announced that Ukraine's missile program has not stopped for a single day since 2019.