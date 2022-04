The missile program of Ukraine has not stopped for a day since 2019. This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov on Facebook.

"Our missile program didn't stop for a day. Because some pretend that after 2019 "everything is gone," and this is an absolute lie," Danilov wrote.

According to him, at the beginning of July 2019, the President identified the tasks for the development of the Missile and Reactive Weapons Program for the period until 2030.

The program completed research on key Vіlkha and Neptune projects.

The range of their use was increased, both Vіlkha and Neptune were adopted. A unified model of cooperation between the producers of these projects was also formed and the creation of additional production facilities was launched.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the South Operational Command said that the Russian cruiser Moskva after being hit by the Neptune missile turned over and began to sink. This was also facilitated by the storm.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recognized the loss of the Moskva cruiser, but the reason was indicated "damage to the hull obtained during the fire from the detonation of ammunition."