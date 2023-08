Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov announced the successful test and use of a development as part of the missile program of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Danilov posted the corresponding video on his Facebook account on Thursday, August 31.

"The missile program of the President of Ukraine in action. The tests are successful, the application is effective. "Sevastopol is waiting, Kamchatka is waiting, Kronstadt is waiting…”

P.S. A quiet and singing Ukrainian night...," the NSDC Secretary wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has significantly increased the production of Stuhna, Korsar high-precision missile systems and the latest Neptun cruise missiles.

On June 8, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that an approved missile program exists in Ukraine, according to which the state plans to produce missiles with a range of more than 1,000 km.

In April, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said that Ukraine's missile program had not stopped for a day since 2019.