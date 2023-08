Zelenskyy about successful use of Ukrainian long-range weapons: the target was hit 700 kilometers away

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the successful use of Ukrainian long-range weapons, in particular, on the destruction of an enemy target 700 kilometers away. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, talking about the selector meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Heard the report of the Commander-in-Chief on the situation on the battlefield. Defensive and offensive actions. Our forward movement does not stop. The Ministry of Defense - about the arrival of weapons and ammunition. In particular, receiving a large batch of armored medical evacuation vehicles - what is now very necessary. The Ministry of Strategic Industries - about its own production. Successful use of our long-range weapon: target hit 700 kilometers away!" he said.

Zelenskyy did not specify which target was affected.

The President also noted that the Ministry of Infrastructure is preparing the next steps within the "grain corridor", the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office are working on preparations for winter: the energy system, "points of invincibility", bomb shelters.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the selector meeting about the liquidation of the consequences of enemy shelling, the security situation before the start of the new academic year.

They also listened to intelligence reports on the military and political moves of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, August 30, drones attacked the airport in Pskov, russia, which is located approximately 700 km from the Ukrainian border, as a result of which 4 IL-76 military transport aircraft were destroyed.