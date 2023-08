To preserve the bottom of the Kakhovka reservoir, 3,500 hectares of the former reservoir were planted with clover. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President regarding the meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities with representatives of the Kherson Region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the meeting, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets reported that as a result of the bombing of the dam by the invaders, Ukraine lost more than 70% of the water from the Kakhovka reservoir, and total environmental damage is estimated at more than UAH 146 billion.

According to him, the experts of the UN mission, which is working in Ukraine today, tentatively estimated the loss of the ecosystem at more than USD 12 billion.

"To preserve the bottom of the Kakhovka reservoir, workers of national parks planted 3,500 hectares of the former reservoir with clover, seedlings were harvested for the fall. Also, work is ongoing on drilling artesian wells in the Kherson region, 50 places have already been determined," the report said.

It is noted that by the end of September, the UN Environment Program will present a program that will become one of the elements of the implementation of the Formula for Peace of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and will provide for mine clearance of territories, cleaning of solid waste, restoration of the hydrological regime, as well as plant and animal worlds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, russian terrorist troops blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to rebuild the Kakhovka HEPP blown up by the russians.

On June 6, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the construction of 2 new main water pipelines to provide drinking water to residents of Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol and Marhanets (all - Dnipropetrovsk Region).

In August, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated an additional UAH 7 billion for laying water pipelines in the Dnipropetrovsk Region in order to overcome the consequences of the russian terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HEPP.