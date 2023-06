Government Allocates UAH 1.5 Billion For Construction Of Drinking Water Pipeline For Kryvyi Rih And 2 Other Ci

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the construction of a main water pipeline to provide drinking water to the residents of Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol and Marhanets.

This is announced on the page of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in social networks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By its decision at an urgent meeting, the Government appointed the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko as the head of works to eliminate the consequences of the undermining of the Kakhovska HPP by the aggressor country of Russia.

The Cabinet of Ministers also made several important decisions: they allocated UAH 1.5 billion from the Recovery Fund for the construction of two new main water pipelines to provide Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol and Marhanets with drinking water; allocated almost UAH 846 million to the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions to meet their drinking water needs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 120 million to provide Mykolaiv with drinking water.

On the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovska HPP. 80 settlements were in the flooding zone. The population is being evacuated from the flooded settlements of the Kherson Region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) due to the emergency situation caused by the occupiers' undermining of the dam of the Kakhovska HPP. Zelenskyy said that the NSDC agreed on a set of measures to hold Russia accountable for the terrorist attack at the Kakhovska HPP.