The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to rebuild the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant blown up by the Russians. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Government approved a resolution on an experimental project to begin rebuilding the Kakhovka HEPP, which the Russians blew up. The project is designed for two years. At the first stage, we will project all engineering structures, prepare the necessary base for restoration. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the HEPP is located. It involves its own construction work," he said.

Shmyhal added that he would coordinate the project with the Ministry of Economy, and the state-owned Ukrhydroenergo would be the customer of the work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ihor Syrota, director general of the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company, said that the oriented cost of building a new Kakhovka HEPP is USD 1-1.2 billion and requires about seven years.

On the night of June 6, Russian terrorist troops blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the construction of 2 new main water pipelines to provide drinking water to residents of Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol and Marhanets (all - Dnipropetrovsk Region).