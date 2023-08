According to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the aggressor country of russia has 75 Kinzhal missiles left.

The Defense Intelligence representative Vadym Skibitskyi said this to RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the russians may have about 75 more Kinzhal missiles in stock.

He also said that about 270 Iskander units remained in russia.

The reserves of Kalibrs are approximately 140 units.

The amount of Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kh-55 missiles, according to the estimates of the Defense Intelligence, makes about 100.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russians immediately launch at Ukraine all missiles produced.

The aggressor country russia has hundreds more missiles in stock. At the same time, the russians continue to produce missiles of several types, which allows them to replenish reserves.

In March this year, the Defense Intelligence reported that russia was forced to change the tactics of using missiles because it is not able to produce them in sufficient quantities.

At the same time, at the beginning of the year, the intelligence said that about half a thousand precision missiles were in russia.

Russian occupation troops are now trying to stockpile long-range weapons to continue shelling Ukraine.