Ukraine may receive F-16 in the near future - Mark Milley

Ukraine may receive F-16 fighters in the near future. Such a statement was made by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, in an interview with the Jordanian TV channel Al-Mamlaka, recalling that there is a training program and the matter is moving forward, Reuters reports.

"Regarding the F-16, things are actually moving forward. So there is a training program, and they (Ukrainians - ed.) will probably get the F-16... in the not-so-distant future," Milley said.

He also commented on the course of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, noting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are opposed by the fortified positions of the russian occupiers.

"The Ukrainians have a significant amount of combat power left, and this is not the end. So I think, frankly, it's too early to talk about success or failure," Milley said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 20, the authorities of Denmark and the Netherlands announced their agreement to transfer F-16 multi-purpose fighter jets to Ukraine, for which permission was previously received from the United States.

The government of the Netherlands was the first to announce the provision of fighter jets. The country has 42 F-16 aircraft in service.

On August 20, the Ministry of Defense of Denmark made a similar statement. The Royal Air Force has 19 aircraft in service.