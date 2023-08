Ukrainian drone Velykyi Banderyk successfully used at the front - Defense Ministry

The defense forces successfully use the Velykyi Banderyk drone of Ukrainian production at the front.

The Ministry of Defense announced this on Telegram.

“The Velykyi Banderyk, admitted by the Ministry of Defense for operation, is successfully used at the front,” the report said.

It is noted that this drone is the embodiment of advanced ideas.

It has 8 powerful motors that provide reliable operation and can withstand loads weighing up to 31.5 kg.

Multifunctional discharge system provides accurate delivery of different types of ammunition.

Besides, the drone can be controlled remotely from anywhere in the world, this is provided by a universal ground station.

"The domestic octocopter during EW tests showed an excellent result: it successfully functioned despite snow, heavy wind and the operation of all EW equipment that was at the test site," the Ministry added.

This drone was admitted by the Ministry of Defense for operation in April this year.

It is noted that the admission to operation in the troops took only one month thanks to an accelerated procedure from the Accelerator of Innovative Development (a permanent advisory and consultative body designed to organize and implement projects in the direction of scientific and technical activities of the Ministry of Defense).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine developed the Sea Baby drones that attacked the Crimea bridge and a russian landing ship.

In July, the Cabinet of Ministers launched the mass production of ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Ukraine.

On July 25, it became known that the Ukrainian unmanned aviation complex Sirko was launched into mass production.

On July 24, Politico reported that Ukraine purchased 30 times fewer drones from China than the aggressor state russia.