China is secretly sending to the aggressor state of Russia enough military equipment to equip an army, including drones and body armor. Instead, Ukraine bought 30 times less drones from the PRC than the Russian Federation. This was reported by Politico on Monday, July 24, with reference to relevant documents.

Russian buyers have declared orders for hundreds of thousands of bulletproof vests and helmets made by Shanghai H Win, according to customs documents obtained by Politico. Such evidence shows that China, despite Beijing's calls for peace, supplies Russia with enough non-lethal equipment, the publication notes. The growth of Chinese exports of dual-purpose goods to Russia during the war is confirmed by customs data. Although Ukraine is also a client of China, figures show that imports of most equipment to the country have dropped sharply, Politico points out.

"This year, Russia imported more than USD 100 million worth of drones from China - 30 times more than Ukraine. And Chinese exports of ceramics, a component used in body armor, increased by 69% to Russia to more than USD 225 million, while it fell by 61% to Ukraine to only USD 5 million, according to data from Chinese and Ukrainian customs," the report said.

The sale of so-called dual-use technologies, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes, would be enough to equip the Russian military. The Russian Federation purchased from China drones that can be used to direct artillery fire or drop grenades, as well as thermal optical sights for aiming at night, the publication writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, the French President's foreign policy adviser, Emmanuel Bonnet, said that China supplies military equipment to the Russian Federation.

On June 19, CNN reported that Chinese leader Xi Jinping, following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said that China will not supply weapons to the aggressor state of Russia.

On February 22, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China is not considering sending weapons to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.