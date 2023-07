The Cabinet of Ministers has launched the mass production of ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have already achieved significant results in the number of UAVs of domestic production at the front. But with their increase, the need for ammunition is also growing. Today, our warriors often use homemade designs to equip drones with grenades, mines and other unspecialized ammunition. It is not always reliable and effective. Now the situation will change. The government adopted a fundamental resolution that at the state level recognizes the procedure for the production, purchase and supply of ammunition to UAVs," he said.

Fedorov noted that now private companies will be able to legally produce ammunition for drones, and Ukrainian soldiers will receive high-quality and innovative solutions.

According to him, the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers determines the procedure for obtaining the status of a manufacturer of ammunition for UAVs and establishes clear requirements for companies for their production.

In turn, Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, said on a Telegram channel that the Cabinet of Ministers agreed on the proposal of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Transformation regarding the implementation of an experimental project for the production, procurement and supply of ammunition for unmanned systems and combat units of unmanned systems during 2 years.

Melnychuk noted that the government approved the procedure for implementing the experimental project, which defines the mechanism for implementing the experimental project for the development, production, procurement and supply of ammunition for unmanned systems and combat units of unmanned systems for the security and defense forces of Ukraine in terms of establishing organizational, technological and other requirements for the implementation of economic activities in the relevant field.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, announced the increase in Ukrainian production of unmanned aerial vehicles.