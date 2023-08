Lukashenko claims he did not give any security guarantees to Prigozhin

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko claims that he did not provide any security guarantees to the owner of the Wagner private military company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin and other mercenaries.

Lukashenko made a corresponding statement on Friday, August 25, BelTA quoted him as saying.

"If you directly answer this question: I should not keep Prigozhin safe. This is the first thing. Secondly, there was never a conversation in this way," the self-proclaimed leader of Belaqesxrus said.

Lukashenko added that he allegedly "warned" Prigozhin twice.

The first time this allegedly happened during the unsuccessful rebellion of the Wagnerites, when mercenaries moved in several columns in the direction of Moscow.

The second time such a conversation occurred when Prigozhin and the commander of the Wagner PMC Dmitry Utkin came to Lukashenko in Minsk. Allegedly, then, the self-proclaimed president warned them: "Guys, look."

Lukashenko also said that russian dictator vladimir putin is allegedly not behind the liquidation of Prigozhin and Utkin.

"I can't imagine that putin did it, that putin is to blame. Too rough, unprofessional work, for that matter," Lukashenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 23, a private passenger plane Embraer Legacy 600, which belonged to Prigozhin, crashed in the Tver region of the russian federation.

In the hours after the incident, conflicting information appeared that Prigozhin was on board this plane or was elsewhere.

Later, russian media published a list of passengers of the crashed plane. In addition to Prigozhin and Utkin, five more passengers were on board.

We also reported that Prigozhin's plane could have been shot down by the russian military from the S-300 air defense system, four divisions of which were 50 kilometers from the place where the plane fell.