In the Tver Region of the russian federation, an Embraer Legacy 600 business class plane owned by the owner of the Wagner private military company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed. It is reported that the head of the mercenaries was listed as a passenger of this aircraft.

This is evidenced by the reports of the russian media and Telegram channels.

Russian propaganda publication TASS claims that the plane was heading from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

Now we know about at least ten victims of the plane crash.

It is reported that the head of the Wagner PMC was among the passengers of the crashed plane.

Telegram channel Baza published a video of the fall of Prigozhin's business jet, which was shot, presumably, by an eyewitness to the incident.

Telegram channel VCHK-OGPU reported with reference to its own sources that on board the plane was also the "right hand" of Prigozhin - Dmitry Utkin.

At the end of June, Yevgeny Prigozhin, together with his mercenaries, attempted an armed coup.

PMC Wagner took control of Rostov-on-Don and several military facilities in the Rostov Region without a fight. At the same time, several columns of "Wagnerites" headed towards Moscow.

The mercenaries did not reach the Russian capital about 200 kilometers when it became known about the achievement of some agreements between Prigozhin and the Kremlin with the mediation of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

After that, the bulk of the Wagnerites moved to Belarus, where several camps were built for them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation was instructed to liquidate Prigozhin after his unsuccessful rebellion.