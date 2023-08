Prigozhin's plane could be shot down by russians from S-300 air defense system - media

The business jet of the owner of the Wagner private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin, could be shot down by the russian military from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. Four divisions of such air defense systems were near the place where the plane crashed.

This was reported by russian media and Telegram channels.

Russian publication The Moscow Times reported, citing its own sources, that before the crash, Prigozhin's plane was near the residence of russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Valdai.

The interlocutor of the publication said that Putin's residence is guarded by four divisions of the S-300 air defense system. These air defense systems allegedly attacked Prigozhin's plane.

Telegram channel VCHK-OGPU reports with reference to its own sources that local residents heard two explosions in the sky before Prigozhin's plane fell to the ground.

"There were two explosions. The wing and stabilizer fell at Kuzhenkino station, and the fuselage and wing fell on the village of Kuzhenkino two kilometers from the former farm. Civilians were not injured, houses were not hit," the channel reports.

The GRAY ZONE Telegram channel, which is associated with the Wagner PMC, published several videos from the moment Prigozhin's plane crashed.

One of them in the sky, against the background of a falling aircraft, shows inversion traces that usually remain in the sky due to the flight of missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, August 23, a private plane Embraer Legacy 600, which belongs to the owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, crashed in the Tver Region of the russian federation.

According to russian media, Prigozhin could get killed as a result of a plane crash, since he was allegedly listed as a passenger of this plane.

We also reported that in the crashed Prigozhin’s plane could be the commander of the Wagner PMC Dmitry Utkin.