The owner of the Wagner private military company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin and its commander Dmitry Utkin allegedly were killed in a plane crash in the Tver Region. Their bodies have allegedly already been identified.

The russian propaganda publication Tsargrad reported this.

“Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his right-hand man Dmitry Utkin were killed in a plane crash in the Tver Region. The information was confirmed by the source of Tsargrad. Their bodies were previously identified," a source with knowledge told the publication.

According to him, a genetic examination will be carried out in the near future.

At the same time, the russian Telegram channel Baza reported that the bodies of the victims found at the crash site were badly burned. One deceased allegedly had a shattered face, and another body was found without a head at all.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Embraer Legacy 600 crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday, August 23. The business jet belongs to the owner of the Wagnerites Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to russian media, the commander of the Wagner PMC Dmitry Utkin could be on board the crashed plane.

We also reported that Prigozhin's plane could have been shot down by the russian military from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.