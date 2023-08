Finland provides Ukraine with new package of military assistance for EUR 94 million

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has decided to provide Ukraine with the 18th military aid package.

This is stated in the message of the Finnish government, the European Pravda reports.

It is reported that replacing the defense equipment contained in this package will cost Finland approximately EUR 94 million. The total cost of all Finnish defense assistance packages provided to Ukraine so far is about EUR 1.3 billion.

"The support of Ukraine from Finland and our allies remains unwavering. The key issue in terms of the future security order in Europe and Finland is the ability to deter russian aggression against Ukraine," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

For operational reasons and to ensure the safe arrival of assistance to the destination, further details regarding the contents of the package, its delivery method and schedule are not provided.

"When deciding on the provision of additional assistance by Finland, both the needs of Ukraine and the resources of the Finnish Armed Forces were taken into account," the statement said.

Recall, earlier the Prime Minister of Finland announced that the new package of assistance will be heavy weapons and ammunition.

Norway will also transfer missiles to Ukraine for IRIS-T air defense systems.

Meanwhile, France completed the transfer of the first batch of SCALP missiles, it was a test.