Finland will soon approve the 18th package of military aid to Ukraine.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on August 23, European Pravda writes.

Orpo reminded that during the war, Finland provided Ukraine with 17 aid packages. According to him, the 18th aid package will arrive very soon.

According to Orpo, this package is the same in scope as the previous ones. He noted that Finland is one of the largest donors to Ukraine, considering the size of the country.

"There are things there that are really necessary: heavy weapons and ammunition," Orpo commented on the contents of the aid package.

Zelenskyy thanked Finland for the aid already provided and said that a new aid package will be really necessary.

Orpo also compared the current war against Ukraine with Finland's winter war.

"Finland fought in the same way as Ukraine is fighting now," Orpo said.

