France completes transfer of the 1st batch of SCALP missiles, it was a test one. New deliveries are expected

Ukraine received all SCALP aviation cruise missiles, which the French authorities promised to transfer in the first batch of deliveries. Deliveries are expected to continue.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to France, Vadym Omelchenko, told about this in an interview with LB.

Journalists asked the Ambassador whether Ukraine should expect new deliveries of SCALP missiles and when this is possible.

Omelchenko said that the previously received SCALP missiles were delivered in the so-called test batch. At the same time, the missiles have proven themselves well.

"SCALP will be, deliveries will continue. The main issue of these deliveries is their rhythm, and here the French are doing very well," the Ambassador said.

Omelchenko added that if Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy or Emmanuel Macron make statements about France's adoption of a decision on the transfer of this or that weapon, it means that it is already in Ukraine and working at the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the transfer of SCALP cruise missiles to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Reuters agency wrote with reference to its own sources that the SCALP cruise missiles were already at the disposal of the Ukrainian military on the day when Macron made a statement about their transfer.