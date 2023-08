Norway allocates NOK 1.5 billion to ensure supply of gas and electricity to Ukraine

Norway allocates NOK 1.5 billion (about USD 140 million) to ensure the supply of gas and electricity to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Government of Norway allocates NOK 1.5 billion to ensure the supply of gas and electricity to Ukraine through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The funds will be used for the repair and maintenance of critical electricity infrastructure and emergency power supply in areas affected by hostilities, as well as for the purchase of gas for emergency storage," the message quoted Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, pumping of gas into Ukrainian gas storage facilities goes ahead of schedule, while more than 13 billion cubic meters of gas have already been pumped into underground gas storages (UGS).

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to create 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas reserves in UGS by the beginning of the autumn-winter season.

On April 17, Ukraine began a new season of pumping gas into underground storage facilities.