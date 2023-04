Ukraine has started a new season of pumping gas into underground gas storages (UGS).

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the withdrawal season (from October 7, 2022), 5.572 billion cubic meters of gas were withdrawn from UGS.

It is noted that during the heating season of 2022/2023, even despite the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian UGSs worked without interruption.

"Compared to previous years, this year's withdrawal season was shorter. This is due to favorable weather conditions and a relatively warm winter. I am very grateful to the Ukrtransgaz team, as well as to the employees of the entire Naftogaz group, for their coordinated work last winter. Thanks to them, we were able to resist and provide warmth to the Ukrainians," said Oleksii Chernyshov, head of the Naftogaz group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 2022/2023 heating season officially ended on April 14 in Ukraine.