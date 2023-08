Pumping of gas into Ukrainian gas storage facilities goes ahead of schedule - Energy Ministry

Pumping of gas into Ukrainian gas storage facilities goes ahead of schedule, while more than 13 billion cubic meters of gas have already been pumped into underground gas storages (UGS).

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko added that with the approach of winter, the load on gas production and gas distribution enterprises will increase.

After all, due to the complication of logistics routes, the use of gas for the production of electricity has increased.

He also noted that European companies have already begun to actively pump gas into Ukrainian UGSs, where about 600 million cubic meters of foreign gas are already stored.

As of late August 2022, gas reserves in UGS amounted to 13 billion cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to create 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas reserves in UGS by the beginning of the autumn-winter season.

On April 17, Ukraine began a new season of pumping gas into underground storage facilities.