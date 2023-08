Russia claims that 42 drones attacked Crimea at once

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country ща russia said that overnight into Friday, August 25, 42 drones tried to attack the annexed Crimea.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation in Telegram.

In particular, the russian Ministry of Defense claims that air defense equipment detected 42 unmanned aerial vehicles over the captured peninsula.

It is reported that 9 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Crimea, and another 33 were allegedly suppressed by EW means, after which they crashed without reaching their goal.

The russian Telegram channel Shot published a video of one of the drones flying over Simferopol.

It will be recalled that earlier an unmanned aerial vehicle attacked a russian airfield in the Novgorod Oblast and damaged combat aircraft.

On August 18, unknown drones attacked moscow. One of them hit the Expocenter building in the Moscow-City complex.

And on August 11, the moscow authorities had to close Vnukovo Airport due to an attack by an unknown drone.

We also reported that on July 30, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation announced an attack by alleged Ukrainian drones that damaged a building in Moscow-City.

Meanwhile, in moscow, security forces were forbidden to shoot down drones from air defense equipment.