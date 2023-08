In the capital of the aggressor state of Russia, Moscow, the Vnukovo airport was closed due to an unknown flying object. An explosion rang out in the city itself. Russian Telegram channels Mash and Baza reported this on Friday, August 11.

At the Vnukovo airport in Moscow, there is currently a massive delay of departure and arrival flights. At least six planes were not allowed to land, another 16 were delayed. Some of the planes are circling in the sky, others are about to go to spare airports in Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo. According to preliminary information, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at the airport due to "suspicious aircraft".

In addition, eyewitnesses reported an explosion in the Karamyshev embankment area of Moscow.

Eyewitnesses share video of the aftermath of the drone attack.