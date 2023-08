Overnight into August 18, the capital of the aggressor country of Russia, Moscow, was again attacked by a drone. An explosion thundered in the vicinity of the Moscow-City business center, the Expocenter building was damaged. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the attack by the UAV, but stated that it was allegedly shot down.

According to Russian Telegram channels, the explosion rang out near the towers of the Moscow-City business center, and a few minutes before it, eyewitnesses saw a drone flying by. The UAV fell on the roof of the Expocenter in the Moscow-City" area and pierced it. In addition, there was a collapse in the 8th pavilion of the Expocenter on an area of 30 square meters.

Also, due to the night attack of the UAV, flight restrictions were imposed at all four airports of the Moscow region - Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky.

During the restrictions, 7 flights were sent to alternate airfields: 3 to Nizhny Novgorod, 3 to St. Petersburg, and 1 to Minsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, the Vnukovo airport in the capital of Russia, Moscow, was closed due to an unknown flying object. An explosion rang out in the city itself.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that the number of explosions on the territory of Russia will increase, in particular, attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that Moscow residents should expect new drone attacks and that there will be more and more of them.