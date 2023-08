Ukraine was not involved in the crash of the plane in russia, on board which, probably, was the leader of the Wagnerites, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the commanders of the PMC. RBC-Ukraine reported this with reference to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with the leader of Portugal.

The head of state for the first time commented on the accident of Prigozhin's plane, which crashed yesterday in the Tver Region of the russian federation.

"When Ukraine spoke and addressed the countries of the world regarding aircraft, we did not mean it, but meant something completely different and wanted support. Although, probably, it will also in a sense definitely help. First, we have nothing to do with this situation, that's for sure. I think everyone understands who has to do," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, August 23, a private plane Embraer Legacy 600 crashed in the Tver Region. It belonged to the chairman of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Earlier, russian media reported that the bodies found at the crash site of the plane were allegedly identified. Among them, allegedly, were Prigozhin and Utkin.

We also reported that Prigozhin's plane could have been shot down by the S-300 air defense systems guarding the residence of russian dictator vladimir putin on Valdai.