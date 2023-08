Portugal will become a member of the tank and aviation coalition. The country is ready to join the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference with the Portuguese leader.

"Portugal is a member of our tank and aviation coalition. Today, Portugal confirmed its readiness to join the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineering personnel on F-16 aircraft," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also discussed with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa the possibilities of expanding defense cooperation, in particular on the supply of armored medical equipment and equipment for demining to Ukraine.

Besides, the head of state informed his Portuguese counterpart about the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, August 20, the authorities of Denmark and the Netherlands announced their agreement to transfer multifunctional F-16 fighters to Ukraine, for which permission was previously received from the United States.

The first application for the provision of fighters was made by the Dutch government. The country is armed with 42 F-16 aircraft.

The Danish Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine will be able to use F-16 fighters only within its territory.