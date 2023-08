The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, promised that Ukrainians would see the russian occupiers destroyed in Crimea in the coming days. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Budanov noted that there are persons on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea who are afraid of the liberation of the peninsula, but at the same time many people are very much waiting for the de-occupation of Crimea and they should be given confidence that their hopes are not in vain.

"We need to give them confidence that their hopes are not in vain. That's why we have to hold events such as the Crimean platform, events, let's say, with the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territories, just destroy the occupiers in our Crimea, which, in principle, you see, and will see in the coming days," Budanov said in a comment to reporters in Irpin, where the third summit of the Crimean platform takes place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence Andrii Yusov told Ukrainian News Agency in an interview that Ukraine is developing several scenarios for the liberation of Crimea occupied by russians, the main one being a military special operation.