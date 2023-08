The Commander of the Wagner private military company (PMC) could allegedly be on board the plane of the owner of the Wagnerites, Yevgeny Prigozhin, which crashed in the Tver Region of the russian federation on August 23.

Russian Telegram channel VCHK-OGPU reported this.

"It was reported that the right hand of Prigozhin Utkin was also on board the crashed plane. Wagner (PMC Wagner - Ed.) beheaded," the channel said.

At the same time, the propaganda Telegram channel Readovka allegedly reports with reference to its own sources that information about the death of both Utkin and Prigozhin may be premature.

The channel claims that at the moment it is impossible to verify information about the death of the leadership of the Wagner PMC.

Readovka also reports that Prigozhin could not be on the crashed plane at all.

The owner of the Wagner PMC allegedly often checked in for one plane, and flew on another.

By the way, in the Moscow Region all this time another business jet circled, also belonging to Prigozhin.

Dmitry Utkin is the "right hand" of Prigozhin and the commander of the Wagner PMC.

According to open sources, he participated in the first and second Chechen wars, fought in Syria, participated in the russian annexation of Crimea and was in the Donbas in 2014.

Utkin is a neo-Nazi, admires the Third Reich (Germany during the reign of Adolf Hitler). For this reason, he allegedly took the call sign "Wagner." Later, the group of mercenaries took this name.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, August 23, a business jet Embraer Legacy 600, owned by Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, crashed in the Tver Region.

Russian media report that Prigozhin was allegedly listed as a passenger in the crashed plane.