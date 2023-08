F-16 fighters will help Ukrainian pilots to work on clearing the sky of enemy aircraft, the destruction of russian ships and warehouses.

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

He noted that Ukraine has received confirmation that the state will receive F-16 aircraft that will protect our sky and beat the enemy not only on the ground, but also at sea.

"I want to say that F-16 is the weapon that can change everything. Because today we see huge aviation activity on our radars and this does not allow today our ground troops to effectively carry out offensive actions, liberate our territories," he said.

The speaker explained that the russians use the support of their own rather powerful air defense. They also use aviation support. We are talking about helicopters, fighters, bombers and attack aircraft. Therefore, Ukraine needs to clear the sky from them, with which F-16 aircraft can help.

"So yes, the planes are cool, but we need partners to supply everything under its wings. We are talking about all the payloads that can send to the bottom quite quickly both russian ships and their warehouses, command posts and aircraft of various types," Ihnat said.

He noted that Ukraine expects to receive F-16 in good modifications that will be able to ensure this result.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, August 20, the authorities of Denmark and the Netherlands announced their agreement to transfer multifunctional F-16 fighters to Ukraine, for which permission was previously received from the United States.

The first application for the provision of fighters was made by the Dutch government. The country is armed with 42 F-16 aircraft.

The Danish Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine will be able to use F-16 fighters only within its territory.