Denmark will transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine. The first aircraft will arrive before the New Year

Following the Netherlands, which announced on Sunday, August 20, the transfer of 42 F-16 fighters, Denmark decided to transfer 19 such aircraft to Ukraine. Ukraine will receive the first group of them before the New Year, when the Ukrainian military will complete their training.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced this at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"You and your countrymen have shown us what true bravery is. For that we owe you all our support. From the beginning of the war, Denmark has been on your side, because your freedom is our freedom. We also know that you need more. Exactly therefore, we are announcing today (August 20 - ed.) that we will provide 19 F-16s to Ukraine," she said.

Frederiksen specified that currently in Denmark there are more than 70 military from Ukraine who have arrived for F-16 training.

She hopes that by the New Year the first group of 6 aircraft will go to Ukraine. Next year - 8 more aircraft will fly to Ukraine, and in 2025 - 5 more aircraft.

According to Zelenskyy, some of the Ukrainian military are already in Denmark. He greeted them at the press conference.

The President announced that training missions for Ukrainians who will study in Denmark are already starting.

He noted that he did not want to say anything about the probable dates of the end of the training and the transfer of the aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, August 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the First Lady, arrived on a visit to the Netherlands.

There, the head of state met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy announced the achievement of "breakthrough agreements" on the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

We also wrote that on August 18, the Reuters agency wrote that the administration of the U.S. President gave approval for the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

Earlier it became known about the start of training of the first Ukrainian F-16 pilots. They will be completed no earlier than the summer of next year.