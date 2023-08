Zelenskyy announces breakthrough agreements regarding the F-16 in the Netherlands. They will be in the Ukraini

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his visit to the Netherlands, it was possible to reach "breakthrough agreements" on providing Ukraine with F-16 multi-purpose fighter jets.

The head of state announced this in his official Telegram channel.

Earlier today, Zelenskyy and the First Lady arrived in the Netherlands, where he had a meeting with the country's Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed a number of important issues. One of them concerned F-16 fighters for Ukraine.

"Breakthrough agreement. Specifics from today. They will be in the Ukrainian sky. Thank you, Netherlands! Thank you, Mark! Thanks to everyone who helps!" Zelenskyy wrote later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, the Reuters agency reported with reference to its own sources that the administration of the U.S. President approved the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Before that, it also became known that the USA approved the start of training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16.

We will remind, according to The Washington Post, the first Ukrainian pilots will complete their training no earlier than the summer of 2024.

At the same time, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, expressed confidence that the first F-16s could appear in Ukrainian skies at the beginning of 2024.