The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) included the Chinese group of companies Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the list of international sponsors of the war due to the fact that it continues to work in the Russian Federation. In particular, it provides its platforms for the sale of copper goods taken out from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In 2023, the company announced a restructuring plan that involves dividing Alibaba Group into 6 groups: Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Business Group (Taobao, Tmall, Taobao Deals, Taocaica\i, 1688.com), Local Services Group (Amap, Ele.me), Global Digital Business Group (Lazada, AliExpress, Trendyol, Daraz, Alibaba.com), Cainiao Smart Logistics, Digital Media and Entertainment Group (Youku, Alibaba Pictures).

On the territory of Russia, the online commerce platform AliExpress, which is managed by the Russian subsidiary of the Alibaba Group LLC ‘Alibaba.COM (RU)’, has become the most widespread.

The owner of Alibaba.COM (RU) LLC is Aliexpress Russia Holding Private Ltd., registered in Singapore.

As of 2023, the company continues to conduct business in Russia, providing an international platform for sales of foreign goods.

The profit of Alibaba.COM (RU) LLC for 2022 amounted to RUB 16.3 billion (about USD 160 million).

In April 2023, the Reuters agency reported that the Chinese company Quzhou Nova purchased at least 3,220 tons of copper alloy for a total of USD 7.4 million from the Debaltseve metallurgical engineering plant (controlled by the Russians) between October 8, 2022 and March 24, 2023.

According to the customs, shipments of copper alloy from the plant were carried out through the port of Novorossiysk.

From the copper taken out from the occupied territories, the company produces goods that it sells on Alibaba platforms.

All the given facts may indicate that the company supports Russian aggression not only financially, by paying taxes, but also ideologically.

