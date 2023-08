The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) added the world's largest private alcohol company Bacardi to the list of international war sponsors.

Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company continues to do business in the Russian Federation and is actively looking for new employees there.

Bacardi Limited is the largest private international alcohol company in the world, its products are sold in more than 170 countries.

The company's famous brands include Baron Otard, D'USSÉ; Bombay gin; Bacardi rum; Cazadores tequila; Gray Goose vodka, Eristoff; whiskey Dewar's, William Lawson's, Aberfeldy, Aultmore, Royal Brackla, Craigellachie, Angel's Envy and other drinks (Martini, St-Germain, Bénédictine).

In total, Bacardi owns more than 200 brands, including the company's signature rum, which is the best-selling rum brand in the world.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bacardi announced a freeze on exports to Russia and an end to investment in advertising, but that part of the post later disappeared from its official statement.

Therefore, the company continued to supply millions of dollars worth of its products to the Russian Federation and to look for new employees by publishing job vacancies.

The Russian division of the Bacardi Rus company imported goods worth USD 169 million during the year of the war in Ukraine.

According to the data on the website of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation, the revenue of Bacardi Rus in 2022 increased by 8.5% to RUB 32.6 billion, and the net profit to RUB 4.7 billion: this is 206.5% more than 2021 (RUB 1.5 billion), income tax was paid to the budget of the aggressor in the amount of more than USD 12 million.

Thus, Bacardi Limited continues to pay significant taxes to the budget of Russia, support its economy and sponsor aggression against Ukraine.

