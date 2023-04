The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has included the Chinese Xiaomi Corporation in the list of international sponsors of the war. This is stated in the NACP message on Thursday, April 13.

The NACP noted that the reason for Xiaomi's inclusion in the list of international sponsors of the war was that the company continued its work in the aggressor state after a full-scale invasion and still remains the leader in smartphone sales in the Russian Federation. The Russian market for this Chinese company is very important, which is why Xiaomi did not announce plans to leave Russia, although it has not conducted marketing activities since the spring of 2022.

"While the Russians bombed peaceful Ukrainian cities, Xiaomi managed to increase deliveries to Russia by 39% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous one. So, during 2022, Xiaomi doubled its market share and is now the leader in smartphone sales in the aggressor country. In July 2022, Xiaomi and its POCO sub-brand together occupied 42% of the Russian smartphone market, having the first place in sales," it said.

In 2021, the company became the leader in the production of smartphones in the world, as it manufactures household appliances, tablets, smartwatches, software, electric scooters, e-bikes and much more, and from 2018 to today Xiaomi ranks first in sales in online stores of the Russian Federation, still has a large network of official authorized retail stores Mi Store throughout the Russian Federation. According to official data, in 2021, the Russian division of Xiaomi received revenue of USD 202 million. Then, at the expense of these same taxes, the Russian army is kept, which today kills Ukrainians.

In addition, Xiaomi is now actively restoring recruitment to its Russian offices and announced the official start of sales of flagship smartphones, which indicates the company's intentions to restore a full presence in the aggressor state. Xiaomi Corporation sponsors the military aggression of the terrorist state and must suffer both reputational and legal consequences of its actions, the NACP emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

On February 6, the NACP recognized the American Procter & Gamble as the sponsor of the war.

As of March 7, 16 Western companies were included in the list of legal entities - international sponsors of the war.