As of June 19, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) included 28 Western legal entities in the list of international sponsors of the war.

This follows from a statement by NACP posted on its official website.

The list of international sponsors of the war includes the following companies: TMS Tankers Ltd., Minerva Marine, Thenamaris Ships Management Inc., Delta Tankers Ltd., Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd., Leroy Merlin, OpenWay Group, Danieli (Danieli & C. S.p.A.), Mondi Group (Mondi), Ekassir Osaühing, Liberia International Court and Corporate Registry, Bonduelle, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Comnav Technologies Ltd (Comnav Marine Ltd), Auchan, Metro, Buzzi Unicem, Raiffeisen Bank, Yves Rocher, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, SLB (formerly Schlumberger), Xiaomi Corporation, Great Wall Motor, OTP Group, CK Birla Group, Mondelez International, Inc., Hikvision, Kerui Group, and Dahua Technology.

Note that there are five practical criteria for defining a company as an International Sponsor Of War, but there are no formal production criteria: 1. foreign (non-Russian) origin of the company; 2. international nature of the business (usually a well-known brand), presence in various jurisdictions; 3. providing indirect support to Russia's military efforts (for example, taxes, supply of important (but not subject to sanctions) goods, promotion of Russian propaganda, mobilization campaign); 4. notification of withdrawal from the Russian market and/or immediate statement of justification for the decision to stay in Russia; 5. presence of a sign of increased presence in Russia and/or increased profits from the start of a full-scale invasion (due to weakening of competition due to the exit of competitors from the market, increase in the investment market, etc.).

However, the company's designation as an International Sponsor Of War has no legal consequences; so, the loss of such a company is reputational only.

Distribution by country of companies-international war sponsors: China - 7, Greece - 5, France - 4, USA - 3, Italy - 2, Austria - 1, Belgium - 1, Estonia - 1, Germany - 1, Hungary - 1, India - 1, Great Britain - 1.

Previously, the head of the NACP, Oleksandr Novikov, planned to create a list of international war sponsor brands that pay taxes to the budget of the Russian Federation and indirectly finance the war against Ukraine. In a word, currently, the NACP is working on putting such "red labels" on all international companies that have remained on the Russian market.

The first deputy head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Film Affairs, Serhii Neretin, commenting on the decision of the National Film and Television Agency to include the French company Auchan in the list of international war sponsors, noted that "the inclusion in the list of war sponsors is a fact that counterparties can ignore."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 25, the NACP recognized the manufacturer of Oreo and Milka as an international sponsor of the war.

As of March 7, Ukraine added 16 Western companies to the list of international war sponsors.