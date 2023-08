US allocates new package of weapons to Ukraine. What Armed Forces will receive

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a new aid package to address Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This is stated on the Pentagon website on Monday, August 14.

The announced aid package is the forty-fourth tranche provided to Ukraine since August 2021, the Pentagon notes. It contains additional air defense ammunition, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine confront the aggressor state Russia.

The new U.S. USD 200 million military aid package includes:

additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

mine clearing equipment and systems;

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

120mm tank ammunition;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets;

37 tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment;

58 water trailers;

over 12 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, U.S. President Joe Biden agreed that the allies begin to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Besides, the state budget of Ukraine received from the United States a grant of USD 1.25 billion through the Multiple Donor Trust Fund of the World Bank.

On July 29, the United States Senate approved the country's draft defense budget for fiscal year 2024, spending on military assistance to Ukraine is included in the expenditures.