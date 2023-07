The state budget of Ukraine received a grant of USD 1.25 billion from the United States of America through the Multi-Donor Trust Fund of the World Bank.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2023, Ukraine has already received USD 8.45 billion in direct budget support from the United States.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the state budget of Ukraine has already received USD 20.4 billion in grant funds from the United States.

The grant was provided as part of the fifth additional financing within the framework of the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE in Ukraine) project.

The purpose of the project is partial compensation of state budget expenditures, in particular, social and humanitarian expenditures that are not related to the sphere of security and defense.

The involved grant funding will be aimed at reimbursing state budget expenses, in particular, at the wages of employees of state bodies and payments under separate programs of state social assistance (for IDPs, persons with disabilities, low-income families, payments of housing and utility subsidies) and other social payments.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine together with the World Bank implements the PEACE in Ukraine Project and ensures the transparency of the attraction and use of funds provided by development partners.

In cooperation with Deloitte Consulting, which implements the USAID SOERA project, the Ministry of Finance will monitor the use of direct budget support from the U.S. Government, and with the audit company PriceWaterhouseCoopers Ukraine - an audit according to agreed procedures with the aim of determining the allowable government expenditures made by Ukraine in 2022 within the framework of the Project.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is currently implementing a joint project with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance for a total amount of USD 16.5 billion and EUR 1 .4 billion (IBRD loans, IDA loans, grants from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund).

In late June, the state budget of Ukraine received grant funds in the amount of USD 1.215 billion through the Multi-Donor Trust Fund of the World Bank.