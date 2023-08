President of the United States, Joe Biden, has already given his consent for allies to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said this at a briefing, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

So, it is reported that journalists asked about the stage of approval of the training plan for Ukrainian pilots by the United States.

"As you know, Denmark and the Netherlands play the leading role in training. We have already, and the president has already "given the green light" to conduct and support training," the spokesperson said, adding that she could not provide information on when they could start studying specific pilots.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 will begin this month.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that for successful advancement on the front, Ukraine needs a lot of shells and necessarily F-16 fighter jets.

In addition, American F-16 fighter jets can approach 100% of shooting down enemy missiles and drones over Ukraine.