The United States Senate has approved the draft of the country's defense budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which will begin on October 1. Expenditures include military aid to Ukraine. According to the C-SPAN TV channel, 86 senators spoke in support of the document, and 11 voting members spoke against it.

According to the bill, the size of the U.S. defense budget will be USD 886.3 billion. The project provides for a 5.2% increase in the salaries of military personnel, as well as USD 9.1 billion for various measures aimed at increasing competitiveness with China, and USD 300 million for Ukraine, clarifies The Hill publication.

Earlier, on July 14, the draft U.S. defense budget was approved by the House of Representatives. At that time, 219 members of the House of Representatives voted in support of the bill, and 210 voted against it. At the same time, both Houses of the American Congress have different views on the country's defense budget. In the near future, parliamentarians will start consultations on the final version of the document. After that, the bill will be sent to U.S. President Joseph Biden for signature.