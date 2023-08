The Administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has appealed to Congress for approval to allocate more than USD 22 billion to support Ukraine by the end of the year.

This is reported by the Associated Press, European Pravda writes.

The request of the White House refers to more than USD 13 billion in military aid and USD 8 billion in humanitarian support.

In total, the request refers to USD 40 billion. In addition to the funds provided to support Ukraine, it is also USD 12 billion to replenish the federal disaster response fund after a series of events this summer, as well as funds to improve law enforcement measures on the border with Mexico.

The publication suggests that approving the funds this time may be more difficult than in previous cases, due to the fact that Republicans in Congress feel a lot of pressure to support their fellow party member, former President Donald Trump, who has questioned the need for such significant support for Ukraine, and among American voters, support for aid to Ukraine decreased somewhat.

In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, White House Budget Director Shalanda Yong urged him to act quickly.

The request was immediately framed in such a way as to increase the chances of bipartisan support, including increasing funding for border protection, which is a priority issue for Republicans.

It will be recalled that U.S. President Joseph Biden has already given his consent for the allies to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

In addition, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant of USD 1.25 billion from the United States of America through the Multi-Donor Trust Fund of the World Bank.

Meanwhile, the United States will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine this week.