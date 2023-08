U.S. will provide new package of military aid to Ukraine this week

The United States will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine this week.

The spokesman of the Department of State, Matthew Miller, said this during a briefing, European Pravda writes.

According to a representative of the Department, the U.S. "continues to supply Ukraine with artillery and a whole range of weapons", and "later this week, the U.S. will announce additional aid that it plans to provide to Ukraine".

Responding to a question about what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba when he called for long-range ATACMS missiles to be provided to Ukraine, Miller said he would not "divulge these private diplomatic conversations."

"Regarding any other potential missile systems or other defense systems, these are always actions that we consider, but we do not make any announcements yet," the Department of State spokesman summarized.

It will be recalled that U.S. President Joseph Biden has already given his consent for the allies to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

In addition, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant of USD 1.25 billion from the United States of America through the Multi-Donor Trust Fund of the World Bank.