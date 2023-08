The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, denies preparations for the dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"There was no legal action on the procedure for the dismissal of the Minister of Defense in Parliament and our committee, so I don't see any point in talking," he said.

Venislavskyi has no official information regarding the dismissal of the Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada member from the Servant of the People faction, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Maryana Bezuhla advocates the resignation of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Recall that in the media there was information that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is looking for a replacement for Oleksii Reznikov as Minister of Defense, there are at least two candidates.

Earlier, media reported that Reznikov may lose a position in the Ministry of Defense and move to the Ministry of Justice.

After a corruption scandal with the procurement for the army, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There was information that the Verkhovna Rada would vote for the resignation of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the next plenary meeting in February. Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defense Ministry's Defense Intelligence, would be appointed in his place.