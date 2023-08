President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is looking for a replacement for Oleksii Reznikov as Minister of Defense; there are at least two candidates.

The Ukrayinska Pravda online publication reports with reference to sources among authorities.

According to the publication, Reznikov's resignation is again under consideration: it has gone from theoretically possible to practically possible.

In early February, after a series of scandals, Reznikov's resignation was already discussed. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense at that time, was a candidate for the Minister of Defense.

Reznikov himself once expressed a desire to work as the Minister of Justice, but he did not volunteer for the post of Minister of Strategic Industries. So in February, everyone remained in their places.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda, Zelenskyy is again looking for candidates to replace Reznikov - and there have already been talks about it with two government members.

The first is the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov; the second is the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshin.

The publication does not know whether there were conversations with other candidates.

Reznikov allegedly does not mind becoming an ambassador to Great Britain, but it is unknown whether such an opportunity is being considered.

The mass media reported that Reznikov may leave his post at the Ministry of Defense and move to the Ministry of Justice.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, after the corruption scandal involving purchases for the army, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

There was information that the Verkhovna Rada will vote for the resignation of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the next plenary session in February. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ministry of Defense's Defense Intelligence, will be appointed in his place.

However, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence denied the possibility of the dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.