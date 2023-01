Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Defense Minister Shapovalov, Who Was Responsible For Rear Support Of AFU

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Viyacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, was dismissed from the post of deputy ministers…" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported that Shapovalov resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of food for the military and his request was supported by the head of the ministry, Oleksii Reznikov.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov considers the Ministry of Defense's accusations of purchasing products for the military at inflated prices to be an attempt to undermine the trust of foreign partners in the ministry with the aim of disrupting the supply of military aid to Ukraine.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating the case regarding alleged abuses by the Ministry of Defense in the procurement of food for the military.

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence decided to inspect companies that provide food to military personnel.